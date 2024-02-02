Atria Investments Inc Sells 490 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average of $143.85. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

