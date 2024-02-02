Atria Investments Inc Sells 840 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after buying an additional 387,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,765,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

