Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Autoliv Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

About Autoliv



Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

