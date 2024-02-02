Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $238.59, but opened at $246.41. Automatic Data Processing shares last traded at $247.34, with a volume of 386,295 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

