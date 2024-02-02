Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NYSE:AVY opened at $199.46 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $204.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

