Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $199.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.31 and a 200-day moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

