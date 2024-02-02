Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 276.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 37.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 971.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 396,405 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 44.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Avnet by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,303,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

