Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Down to $47.87

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.87, but opened at $45.44. Avnet shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 91,367 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.
Avnet Trading Up 0.1 %
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
