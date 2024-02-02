Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Down to $47.87

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.87, but opened at $45.44. Avnet shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 91,367 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Avnet Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

