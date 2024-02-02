Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 15.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 54.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $252.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $262.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

