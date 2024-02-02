Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.25. Azul shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 335,212 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Azul Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

