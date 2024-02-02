Bank of America Co. (BAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

