Barclays PLC Acquires 161,169 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,169 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Cheniere Energy worth $67,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $163.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

