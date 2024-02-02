Barclays PLC Has $66.74 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Brown & Brown worth $66,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $77.79 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

