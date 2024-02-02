Barclays PLC Has $67.76 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.42% of Regions Financial worth $67,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,408,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,049,000 after acquiring an additional 194,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

