Barclays PLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 17.14% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $69,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

XRT opened at $70.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

