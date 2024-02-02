Barclays PLC Purchases 83,331 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $68,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

