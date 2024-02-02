Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Holdings Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.16% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,184.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,184.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.