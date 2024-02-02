Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.59. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 617,987 shares.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $883.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

