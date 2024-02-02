BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $65.35 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

