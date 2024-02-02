BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.79

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 781770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on BB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BlackBerry by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 1,362,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BlackBerry by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 3,245,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
