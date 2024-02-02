BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2379 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

