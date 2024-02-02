BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 72,027 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,552,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,102,381.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.85.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

