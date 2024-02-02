BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 134,564 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.50 per share, with a total value of 2,085,742.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,506,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 286,857,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.41 per share, for a total transaction of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.67 per share, for a total transaction of 2,155,081.68.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 1,609,661.16.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,489 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.51 per share, for a total transaction of 1,225,935.39.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 15.65 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 17.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.73.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 274,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 198,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

