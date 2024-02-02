BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 340,328 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 340,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,620,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,183,255.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,306,448.13.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,146,528.79.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $284,764.02.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80.
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
BIGZ opened at $7.76 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
