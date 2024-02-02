Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $64.00. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 1,773,845 shares changing hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,798,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,592,000 after buying an additional 112,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,227,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,981,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

