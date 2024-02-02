Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $102.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.