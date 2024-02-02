Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $102.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.