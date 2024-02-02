Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 113,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $290.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.26 and a 52 week high of $301.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.