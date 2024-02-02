Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

