Capital One Financial Co. (COF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on February 23rd

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Capital One Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
