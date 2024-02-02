Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.40

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $109.32, with a volume of 430659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

