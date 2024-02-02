Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

