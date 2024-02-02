CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $230.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.08. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

