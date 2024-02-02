Cencora, Inc. (COR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cencora has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Cencora stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. Cencora has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $237.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.70.

In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cencora by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $261,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Cencora by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 679,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,662,000 after purchasing an additional 611,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

