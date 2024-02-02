Cencora, Inc. (COR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cencora has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Cencora Stock Up 1.8 %

Cencora stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. Cencora has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $237.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cencora by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $261,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Cencora by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 679,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,662,000 after purchasing an additional 611,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

