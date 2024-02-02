Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $532.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $63,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock worth $181,882 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,390 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

