CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 29th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CF Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $159,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,637,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,353,000 after purchasing an additional 555,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

