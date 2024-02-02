Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $76.93 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

