Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.68.

CB stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

