Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $275.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $247.72 and last traded at $245.25, with a volume of 394539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.17.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.68.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average is $215.59.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

