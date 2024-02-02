Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.91. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1,410,096 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $728.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

