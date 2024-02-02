Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,568,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,644,776,000 after buying an additional 201,529 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 170.1% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

