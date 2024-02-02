Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Ron A. Bloom Acquires 25,000 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance
Shares of CLF opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
