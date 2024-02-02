Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Ron A. Bloom Acquires 25,000 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

