Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 10,031 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,919 shares in the company, valued at $117,717,496.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

