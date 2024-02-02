CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,730 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3,621.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,618.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 854,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.