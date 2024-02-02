Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KOF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

KOF stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $99.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

