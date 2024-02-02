Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Luis Machuca Buys 4,889 Shares

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) Director Luis Machuca purchased 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,615.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLB

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.