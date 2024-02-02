Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Insider Aaron James Deer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

