Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.60, but opened at $40.91. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 14,494 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

