Comparing Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amprius Technologies and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 175.36%.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amprius Technologies has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -15.21, indicating that its stock price is 1,621% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Hoku’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 82.99 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -10.62 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Hoku on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

