Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Patrick A. Maciariello Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on CODI

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.