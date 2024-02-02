Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.
Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$10.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$824.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.04 and a one year high of C$10.76.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.14.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
