Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$10.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$824.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.04 and a one year high of C$10.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.14.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

